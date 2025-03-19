Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How King Charles is sending Canada subtle signals of support amid Trump’s threats

By Justin Vovk, Royal Historian, McMaster University
King Charles isn’t permitted to interfere in politics. Nonetheless, there are an array of signs that he’s throwing his support behind Canada amid Donald Trump’s annexation threats.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine deal: Europe has learned from the failed 2015 Minsk accords with Putin. Trump has not
~ Microplastics: are they poisoning crops and jeopardising food production?
~ If we fully engage with how generative AI works, we can still create original art
~ Why nicotine pouches may not be the best choice to help you to stop smoking
~ Eight ways to reduce your stroke risk – no matter what age you are
~ Evolution: features that help finding a mate may lead to smaller brains
~ Why the future of women’s rugby in England looks stronger than ever
~ European defence spending: three technical reasons for political cooperation
~ Are mental health conditions overdiagnosed in the UK? Two experts go head to head
~ Earth’s lungs are choking on plastic and smoke – scientists hope to unblock them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter