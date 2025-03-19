Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a lack of period product regulation harms our health and the planet

By Poppy Taylor, PhD Candidate, Women's Health, Bristol Medical School, University of Bristol
Did you know that in the UK period products are regulated under the same consumer legislation as candles? For 15 million people who menstruate each month, these items are used internally or next to one of the most sensitive parts of the body for extended times.

Consumers should be entitled to know what is in their period products…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High school sports are losing athletes to private clubs, but schools can keep them by focusing on character development
~ Why history instruction is critical for combating online misinformation
~ As mountain glaciers melt, risk of catastrophic flash floods rises for millions − World Day for Glaciers carries a reminder
~ Social media design is key to protecting kids online
~ Donald Trump’s nonstop news-making can be exhausting, making it harder for people to scrutinize his presidential actions
~ The story of the Great Migration often overlooks Black businesses that built Detroit
~ Fires, wars and bureaucracy: The tumultuous journey to establish the US National Archives
~ Can animals make art?
~ Shaken baby syndrome can cause permanent brain damage, long-term disabilities or death – a pediatrician examines the preventable tragedy
~ Measles cases are on the rise − here’s how to make sure you’re protected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter