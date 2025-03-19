Emergency alerts and news notifications can make us stressed and anxious — here’s what you can do to cope
By Indu Subramanian, Clinical Professor of Neurology, University of California, Los Angeles
Sahib Khalsa, Associate Professor and Director or Anxiety Disorders Research, University of California, Los Angeles
When there’s a disaster, it’s helpful to know what’s going on — and know whether you’re truly at risk. But as essential as emergency alert systems are, they can leave many of us feeling anxious — even when the alert may be a false alarm or test.
This is because emergency alerts, whether real or tests, can activate the same neural circuits involved in real danger. This can trigger stress, confusion and anxiety.
Our nervous systems are constantly…
