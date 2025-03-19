Tolerance.ca
Türkiye: Massive escalation in ongoing crackdown including arrest of Istanbul mayor

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the detention of more than 100 people, including Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, in connection with “corruption” and “terrorism” related investigations, together with a four-day protest blanket ban and reported bandwidth restrictions on X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe, said:  “Today’s draconian actions represent a massive […] The post Türkiye: Massive escalation in ongoing crackdown including arrest of Istanbul mayor appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
