Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mauritius: Set Rights Agenda for New Government

By Human Rights Watch
(Johannesburg) – Mauritius’ Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam should prioritize human rights in all policy decisions, both domestically and internationally, during his new term, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the prime minister. Ramgoolam won a fourth term in elections on November 10, 2024. He previously served from 1995 to 2000 and 2005 to 2014.“Ensuring respect for the rights of the Chagossian people in the continuing negotiations with the UK government should be a priority,” said Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “The ongoing displacement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Balochistan’s unrest escalates as separatists hijack passenger train in Pakistan
~ Putin made Trump wait, then strung him along – it’s clear his war aims in Ukraine have not changed
~ If your tween or teen doesn’t know how to swim, it’s not too late for lessons
~ Pakistan: Forced Returns Expose Afghans to Persecution, Destitution
~ Mexico: Investigate Apparent Mass Killing Site
~ After Assad: Sectarian violence and the struggle for Syria’s future
~ Hong Kong: Article 23 law used to ‘normalize’ repression one year since enactment
~ Trump-Putin ceasefire conversation shows no initial signs of bringing peace to Ukraine
~ Peter Dutton wants to deport criminal dual citizens. We already have laws for that
~ Cardio and strength training boost health as you age. But don’t forget balance exercises to reduce your chance of falls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter