Human Rights Observatory

Balochistan’s unrest escalates as separatists hijack passenger train in Pakistan

By Ramna Saeed
After two days of intense military operations, 33 attackers were killed, and 26 passengers — including 18 army and FC personnel, as well as four Frontier Corps personnel — were dead.


