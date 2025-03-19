Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin made Trump wait, then strung him along – it’s clear his war aims in Ukraine have not changed

By Jon Richardson, Visiting Fellow, Centre for European Studies, Australian National University
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed on a very limited ceasefire in Ukraine, making clear the Russian leader has no real ambition to stop the fighting.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
