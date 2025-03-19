Tolerance.ca
If your tween or teen doesn’t know how to swim, it’s not too late for lessons

By Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health & co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
New figures show shocking numbers of Australian kids are not achieving basic swimming skills.

Royal Life Saving Australia data estimates 48% of Year 6 students cannot swim 50 metres and tread water for two minutes. For those in high school, the results are even more worrying. Teachers estimate 39% of…The Conversation


