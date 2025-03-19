Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Forced Returns Expose Afghans to Persecution, Destitution

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Pakistani authorities have intensified abusive tactics and other pressure on Afghan refugees to return to Afghanistan, where they risk persecution by the Taliban and face dire economic conditions, Human Rights Watch said today.The human rights situation in Afghanistan has continued to deteriorate since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Women and girls are banned from postprimary education and denied a broad range of rights and freedoms. Human rights defenders, journalists, and former government personnel are at particular risk. And all of those returning struggle to survive amid…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Putin made Trump wait, then strung him along – it’s clear his war aims in Ukraine have not changed
~ If your tween or teen doesn’t know how to swim, it’s not too late for lessons
~ Mexico: Investigate Apparent Mass Killing Site
~ After Assad: Sectarian violence and the struggle for Syria’s future
~ Hong Kong: Article 23 law used to ‘normalize’ repression one year since enactment
~ Trump-Putin ceasefire conversation shows no initial signs of bringing peace to Ukraine
~ Peter Dutton wants to deport criminal dual citizens. We already have laws for that
~ Cardio and strength training boost health as you age. But don’t forget balance exercises to reduce your chance of falls
~ How Jia Zhangke’s film Caught by the Tides uses 20 years of footage to capture a changing China
~ Flooding in the Sahara, Amazon tributaries drying and warming tipping over 1.5°C – 2024 broke all the wrong records
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter