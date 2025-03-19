Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Investigate Apparent Mass Killing Site

By Human Rights Watch
(Mexico City) – Mexican authorities should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation of the recent discovery by family members of missing people of hundreds of bone fragments and clothing items, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 5, 2025, a local group of volunteers who search for missing people reported the discovery of hundreds of shoes, clothing items, charred human remains, and three underground ovens on a ranch outside the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state. The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office and the National Guard had inspected the location six months earlier,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
