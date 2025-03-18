Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the rescued astronauts return, space law is still in orbit over who’s responsible when missions go wrong

By Anna Marie Brennan, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Waikato
As ‘space tourism’ grows and private companies become more involved in orbital missions, space law has failed to keep up. Urgent reform is called for.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sand-sized fossils hold secrets to the history of climate change
~ Married At First Sight should be a platform to talk about domestic violence – too much is left unsaid
~ Dozens of surfers fell ill after swimming in seas that turned into a ‘bacterial smoothie’ of sea foam. What was in it?
~ A stronger neck can help young athletes reduce their risk of concussion
~ Costa Rica: Allow Deported Migrants to Seek Asylum
~ UN Experts Find Bhutan Illegally Holding Political Prisoners
~ Peru: Amendment of the APCI law paves the way for impunity
~ Mexico: The state must investigate the finding of mass graves in Jalisco and Tamaulipas
~ First Nations Australians are more likely to present to hospital with asthma and allergies – new research
~ Laws governing space are 50 years old. New ones are needed to prevent it becoming a ‘wild west’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter