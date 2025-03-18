Tolerance.ca
Dozens of surfers fell ill after swimming in seas that turned into a ‘bacterial smoothie’ of sea foam. What was in it?

By Ipek Kurtböke, Associate Professor in Microbiology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Sea foam is a health hazard. These bacterial smoothies can contain more harmful pathogens than a sewage treatment plant – and you wouldn’t go swimming in sewage.The Conversation


