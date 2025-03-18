Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A stronger neck can help young athletes reduce their risk of concussion

By Chris Gaviglio, Lecturer Strength and Conditioning, University of Southern Queensland
Stephen P. Bird, Professor of Sport & Exercise Science, University of Southern Queensland
During Australia’s winter sports seasons, hundreds of thousands of children will take to the field in contact sports like rugby league, rugby union, Australian rules and soccer.

With this comes the ever-present risk of concussions, which can have serious short and long-term effects – especially for younger athletes.

While concussion protocols in professional sports are now common practice, with detailed return-to-play…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As the rescued astronauts return, space law is still in orbit over who’s responsible when missions go wrong
~ Sand-sized fossils hold secrets to the history of climate change
~ Married At First Sight should be a platform to talk about domestic violence – too much is left unsaid
~ Dozens of surfers fell ill after swimming in seas that turned into a ‘bacterial smoothie’ of sea foam. What was in it?
~ Costa Rica: Allow Deported Migrants to Seek Asylum
~ UN Experts Find Bhutan Illegally Holding Political Prisoners
~ Peru: Amendment of the APCI law paves the way for impunity
~ Mexico: The state must investigate the finding of mass graves in Jalisco and Tamaulipas
~ First Nations Australians are more likely to present to hospital with asthma and allergies – new research
~ Laws governing space are 50 years old. New ones are needed to prevent it becoming a ‘wild west’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter