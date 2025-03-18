Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Costa Rica: Allow Deported Migrants to Seek Asylum

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – Costa Rican Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco should use his appearance before the Legislative Assembly on March 19, 2025, to disclose his migration agreement with the United States and confirm that third-country nationals deported from the United States can seek asylum in Costa Rica, Human Rights Watch said today.A total of 200 people, including 80 children, arrived in Costa Rica on two deportation flights from the United States in February and are being held in a migration “reception facility” near the border with Panama. The group includes nationals of Afghanistan,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
