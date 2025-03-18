Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Experts Find Bhutan Illegally Holding Political Prisoners

By Human Rights Watch
The Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan presents itself to the world as an enlightened land that promotes “gross national happiness,” but the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that the government has locked up people for life without parole for expressing their political opinions.Human Rights Watch and the Global Campaign for the Release of Political Prisoners in Bhutan (GCRPPB) identified at least 37 political prisoners in the country in 2023; five have since been released after completing lengthy sentences. In its report published this month, the UN Working Group examined three…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
