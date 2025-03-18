Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Amendment of the APCI law paves the way for impunity

By Amnesty International
Lima, 13 March 2025 Amnesty International expresses its objection and concern for the recent approval of the ruling amending Law 27692, a law that established the Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation (APCI), as it threatens Peru’s civic space and unduly restricts the rights of association, freedom of expression and access to justice.  On the grounds […] The post Peru: Amendment of the APCI law paves the way for impunity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico: The state must investigate the finding of mass graves in Jalisco and Tamaulipas
~ First Nations Australians are more likely to present to hospital with asthma and allergies – new research
~ Laws governing space are 50 years old. New ones are needed to prevent it becoming a ‘wild west’
~ Adolescence is a technical masterpiece that exposes the darkest corners of incel culture and male rage
~ A deep curiosity about ordinary people: in Dream Count, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie explores love and loss
~ Putin makes paltry concession to Ukraine in Trump’s self-aggrandizing ceasefire effort
~ Human Rights Council focuses on Iran, Syria, Venezuela
~ China: Authorities must ensure labour activist’s Wang Jianbing’s full freedom after unjust imprisonment
~ Israeli air strikes kill over 400 Palestinians across Gaza following unilateral resumption of mass attacks
~ Can a virtual reality residential school, developed with Survivors, improve empathy toward Indigenous people?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter