Mexico: The state must investigate the finding of mass graves in Jalisco and Tamaulipas

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International expresses deep concern over the discovery of mass graves and cremation ovens in Teuchitlán (Jalisco) and Reynosa (Tamaulipas) on 5 and 11 March, respectively. This discovery, made by search collectives from these states, warrants the immediate opening of an independent and comprehensive investigation by the Mexican state so that the remains found can […] The post Mexico: The state must investigate the finding of mass graves in Jalisco and Tamaulipas appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


