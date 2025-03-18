First Nations Australians are more likely to present to hospital with asthma and allergies – new research
By Desalegn Markos Shifti, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Child Health Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Jennifer Koplin, Group Leader, Childhood Allergy & Epidemiology, The University of Queensland
Renarta Whitcombe, Public Health Officer, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, Indigenous Knowledge
A recent study found First Nations Australians were twice as likely to present to an emergency department with asthma or other allergy-related illnesses.
- Tuesday, March 18, 2025