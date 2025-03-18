Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Adolescence is a technical masterpiece that exposes the darkest corners of incel culture and male rage

By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer – Writing, Editing, and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Susan Hopkins, Senior Lecturer in Education (Curriculum and Pedagogy), University of the Sunshine Coast
At the centre of the new Netflix show is a devastating truth: the most dangerous place in the world for a teenager is alone in their bedroom.The Conversation


