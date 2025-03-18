A deep curiosity about ordinary people: in Dream Count, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie explores love and loss
By Frances Egan, Lecturer in the School of Languages, Literatures, Cultures and Linguistics, Monash University
When Chia is offered a book deal in the US, she thinks it’s for her “light, funny takes on travel”, but it turns out the publisher wants her to go to the Congo to write about violence against women.
Chia is a rich Nigerian immigrant, who freelances as a travel writer, and is interested in romance, restaurants, and “the comforting ordinariness” of people elsewhere. Devastated to be seen only through the lens of “struggle”, she tells her fiancé, Chuka, about the offer. “The problem is that many of these White people don’t think we also dream,” he replies.
In this moment,…
- Tuesday, March 18, 2025