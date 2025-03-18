Tolerance.ca
China: Authorities must ensure labour activist’s Wang Jianbing’s full freedom after unjust imprisonment

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s release of Chinese labour activist Wang Jianbing after he served a three-and-a-half-year sentence for “inciting subversion of state power”, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “Wang Jianbing, alongside his co-defendant, the #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin, was convicted in an unfair trial following extended pre-trial detention. His release today should mark the […] The post China: Authorities must ensure labour activist’s Wang Jianbing’s full freedom after unjust imprisonment appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
