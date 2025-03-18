Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli air strikes kill over 400 Palestinians across Gaza following unilateral resumption of mass attacks

By Amnesty International
Responding to a series of Israeli strikes across the occupied Gaza Strip overnight which killed at least 414 Palestinians, including 174 children, and hospitalized over 550 more, signalling a unilateral end to the truce with Hamas, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “Today is a desperately dark day for humanity. Israel brazenly resumed its […] The post Israeli air strikes kill over 400 Palestinians across Gaza following unilateral resumption of mass attacks   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
