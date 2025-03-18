Can a virtual reality residential school, developed with Survivors, improve empathy toward Indigenous people?
By Iloradanon H. Efimoff, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Katherine B. Starzyk, Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Manitoba
Does virtual reality improve empathy? Findings from one study imply that Survivors’ meaningful stories don’t require sophisticated technology like virtual reality to have impact.
- Tuesday, March 18, 2025