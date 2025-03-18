Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Combatting the measles threat means examining the reasons for declining vaccination rates

By Catherine Carstairs, Professor, Department of History, University of Guelph
Kathryn Hughes, Research assistant, Department of History, University of Guelph
Measles was supposedly eradicated in Canada more than a quarter century ago. But today, measles is surging.

Public Health Ontario recently announced that there have been 195 cases in the province in the past two weeks and 372 cases since autumn 2024. Many cases have required hospitalization. Last year, a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: Authorities must ensure labour activist’s Wang Jianbing’s full freedom after unjust imprisonment
~ Israeli air strikes kill over 400 Palestinians across Gaza following unilateral resumption of mass attacks
~ Can a virtual reality residential school, developed with Survivors, improve empathy toward Indigenous people?
~ Why Canada must treat its food system as a matter of national defence
~ The 30,000 year old vulture that reveals a completely new type of fossilisation
~ What Trump could learn from the British and Irish trade war of the 1930s
~ ‘Politically weakened’ or ‘muddling through’ – Luxon and Hipkins ranked on their mid-term prospects
~ Women’s sexual pleasure is still taboo – but the Kamasutra tells a different story
~ Argentina: despite the scandals, Milei’s politics are here to stay
~ Police struggle to identify the riskiest domestic abuse perpetrators – here’s how they can do better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter