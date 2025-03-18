Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada must treat its food system as a matter of national defence

By Karen Foster, Associate Professor, Sociology and Social Anthropology and Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Rural Futures for Atlantic Canada, Dalhousie University
Alicia Martin, Postdoctoral Fellow, Common Ground Canada Network, Dalhousie University
Gavin Fridell, Professor of Political Science and Global Development Studies, Saint Mary’s University
Kathleen Kevany, Professor, Sustainable Food Systems, Dalhousie University
Faced with both a trade war and annexation threats, Canada must confront whether its domestic food systems can feed its population in a crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
