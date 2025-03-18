Why Canada must treat its food system as a matter of national defence
By Karen Foster, Associate Professor, Sociology and Social Anthropology and Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Rural Futures for Atlantic Canada, Dalhousie University
Alicia Martin, Postdoctoral Fellow, Common Ground Canada Network, Dalhousie University
Gavin Fridell, Professor of Political Science and Global Development Studies, Saint Mary’s University
Kathleen Kevany, Professor, Sustainable Food Systems, Dalhousie University
Faced with both a trade war and annexation threats, Canada must confront whether its domestic food systems can feed its population in a crisis.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 18, 2025