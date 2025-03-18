Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s sexual pleasure is still taboo – but the Kamasutra tells a different story

By Sharha Sharha, PhD Candidate in Kamasutra Feminism, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Often dismissed as a manual for sexual positions, the Kamasutra is, in fact, a radical text that champions women’s pleasure and autonomy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
