Argentina: despite the scandals, Milei’s politics are here to stay

By Juan Pablo Ferrero, Senior Lecturer in Latin American Politics, University of Bath
The Argentinian president, Javier Milei, is going through the toughest moment of his short but remarkable political career. He is facing impeachment calls – as well as legal action – over his promotion of a cryptocurrency on social media.

The cryptocoin $Libra, which Milei mentioned in a social media post on February 14, quickly rose in value before nosediving, causing severe losses for people who had invested in it. Milei has insisted that his post did…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
