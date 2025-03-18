Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police struggle to identify the riskiest domestic abuse perpetrators – here’s how they can do better

By Barry Godfrey, Professor of Social Justice, University of Liverpool
David Gadd, Professor of Criminology, University of Manchester
The government cannot achieve its target to halve violence against women and girls if it doesn’t address the most serious perpetrators – and it isn’t anywhere near knowing how to identify them. Our new research shows where they are going wrong, and how they can do better.

The most recent statistics show…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
