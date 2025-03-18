Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New report calls for return of human remains – but UK museums lack the resources to act

By William Carruthers, Lecturer, School of Philosophical, Historical, and Interdisciplinary Studies, University of Essex
The display of human remains in museums has long been a contentious issue. Last week, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Afrikan Reparations (APPG-AR) published a report on the African human remains collected by British museums during, and due to, colonialism and the slave trade.

Introduced by the MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy (the APPG-AR’s chair), and produced by Afford (The African Foundation for Development), the publication of the report, Laying…The Conversation


Read complete article

