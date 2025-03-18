Tolerance.ca
Can a daily nap do more harm than good? A sleep researcher explains

By Talar Moukhtarian, Assistant Professor in Mental Health, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick
You’re in the middle of the afternoon, eyelids heavy, focus slipping. You close your eyes for half an hour and wake up feeling recharged. But later that night, you’re tossing and turning in bed, wondering why you can’t drift off. That midday snooze which felt so refreshing at the time might be the reason.

Naps have long been praised as a tool for boosting alertness, enhancing mood, strengthening memory, and improving productivity. Yet for some, they can sabotage nighttime sleep.

Napping is a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
