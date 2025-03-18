Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: M23’s rampant human rights abuses demand concerted international action

By Amnesty International
Since capturing the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in January, the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group has raided hospitals, abducted patients, including civilians and hospitalized Congolese soldiers, from their beds and subjected them to acts of torture, Amnesty International said today. The organization also documented cases of gang rape committed by […] The post DRC: M23’s rampant human rights abuses demand concerted international action appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
