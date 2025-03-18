Tolerance.ca
Georgia: Authorities freeze accounts of organizations supporting protesters, to “kill the peaceful protests”

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the freezing of bank accounts belonging to five Georgian NGOs that provide financial and legal assistance to detained protesters, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Director, said: "The Georgian authorities' decision to freeze the accounts of civil society organizations who have been providing crucial financial support to arbitrarily detained […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
