Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Pride ban is full-frontal attack on LGBTI people and must not be signed into law

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the passing of a bill that will ban Pride marches in Hungary and allow authorities to impose fines on organizers and participants as well as use facial recognition software to identify attendees, Dávid Vig, Director of Amnesty International Hungary, said:  “This law is a full-frontal attack on the LGBTI community and a blatant […] The post Hungary: Pride ban is full-frontal attack on LGBTI people and must not be signed into law  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
