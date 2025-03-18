Water cooperation is essential when countries share lakes and rivers – yet it’s been deteriorating in many places, with serious consequences
By Susanne Schmeier, Associate Professor of Water Law and Diplomacy, IHE Delft
Melissa McCracken, Assistant Professor of International Environmental Policy, Fletcher School, Tufts University
Nationalistic behavior can put people, economies and ecosystems, and even peace, at risk. The US, which paused Columbia River talks with Canada, isn’t the only country shifting in this direction.
- Tuesday, March 18, 2025