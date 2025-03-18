Tolerance.ca
A brief history of Medicaid and America’s long struggle to establish a health care safety net

By Ben Zdencanovic, Postdoctoral Associate in History and Policy, University of California, Los Angeles
The Medicaid system has emerged as an early target of the Trump administration’s campaign to slash federal spending. A joint federal and state program, Medicaid provides health insurance coverage for more than 72 million people, including low-income Americans and their children and people with disabilities. It also helps foot the bill for long-term…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
