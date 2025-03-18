Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surf therapy for children with disabilities: how it’s changing lives in South Africa

By Roxy Davis, Doctor of philosophy, University of Cape Town
Children with disabilities face significant challenges in South Africa. Firstly there are delayed diagnoses which can lead to complications. The high cost of healthcare and little financial support for their families can limit their access to healthcare services altogether.

There is also little access to rehabilitation services. Inadequate facilities and a shortage of trained personnel are just some of the obstacles.

I started thinking about ways to get over these obstacles when I noticed that people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
