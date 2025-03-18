High soybean prices in Zambia and Malawi may make chicken costly too: lack of competition is to blame
By Arthur Khomotso Mahuma, Economist and Researcher at the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Namhla Landani, Economist at the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Poultry is one of the cheapest protein sources for the growing population of the east and southern Africa region. That makes soybeans critical to food security in the region, as they are an important input in chicken feed.
Soybean pricing and production dynamics have been challenging for Zambia and Malawi, threatening poultry production in the region.
Poultry feed makes up 60%-70%…
- Tuesday, March 18, 2025