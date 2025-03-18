Tolerance.ca
Ethiopia’s war may have ended, but the Tigray crisis hasn’t

By Assefa Leake Gebru, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Strategic Studies , Mekelle University
For over 20 years, Ethiopia was led by the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, a coalition of four ethnic-based political parties representing Tigray, Amhara, Oromo, and Southern nations, nationalities and peoples. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front was the most influential party within the coalition. However, in 2018, when the Prosperity Party came into power, the front lost its important role in government.

On 4 November 2020, the federal government launched an attack on Tigray, terming it a military…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
