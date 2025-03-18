Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why has the Gaza ceasefire collapsed? Why has the US launched aistrikes in Yemen? Middle East expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
For the past few weeks, the world’s attention has been focused on the prospect of a ceasefire in Ukraine and the diplomatic manoeuvrings that has entailed. But while Donald Trump has been focusing on negotiations with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the ceasefire deal in Gaza he had a hand in getting over the line appears to have fallen apart.

After negotiations with Hamas broke down, Israel cut off all humanitarian aid to Gaza at the beginning of March, then cut off power, and overnight on March 17 launched massive airstrikes across the Strip, killing more than…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water cooperation is essential when countries share lakes and rivers – yet it’s been deteriorating in many places, with serious consequences
~ Spanish speakers in Philadelphia break traditional rules of formal and informal speech in signs around town
~ People say they prefer stories written by humans over AI-generated works, yet new study suggests that’s not quite true
~ Plastic pyrolysis − chemists explain a technique attempting to tackle plastic waste by bringing the heat
~ Social movements constrained Trump in his first term – more than people realize
~ A brief history of Medicaid and America’s long struggle to establish a health care safety net
~ An artist traces her choices under Putin’s Russia – from resistance to retreat to exile – one mural at a time
~ Surf therapy for children with disabilities: how it’s changing lives in South Africa
~ High soybean prices in Zambia and Malawi may make chicken costly too: lack of competition is to blame
~ Ethiopia’s war may have ended, but the Tigray crisis hasn’t
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS