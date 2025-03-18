Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadians are more patriotic than ever amid Trump’s trade war — but it’s important not to take national pride too far

By Susan Dieleman, Jarislowsky Chair in Trust and Political Leadership and Associate Professor of Philosophy, University of Lethbridge
Amid a trade war between Canada and the United States, there’s been a surge in Canadian patriotism over the past few weeks.

A recent poll shows that, across the country, the number of Canadians who consider themselves “proud” or “very proud” has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
