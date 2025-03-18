Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long, unplanned stay in space will have taken a toll on minds and bodies of stranded astronauts

By Craig Jackson, Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Birmingham City University
US astronauts Sunni Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stranded in low earth orbit onboard the International Space Station for nine months. They are now finally due to return to Earth. Their planned return from their one week mission was abandoned due to concerns with the return vehicle, the Boeing Starliner-1, and this resulted in them being in space for 290 days.

Wilmore and Williams do not hold the record for the longest stay in orbit, which belongs to cosmonaut Valeri…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
