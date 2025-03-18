Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewables are cheap. So why isn’t your power bill falling?

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
Solar and wind farms make power very cheaply. But power bills are still climbing because we underestimated other costs, from transmission to storage.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
