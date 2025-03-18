Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Treasurer Chalmers promises ‘meaningful and substantial’ cost of living help in Tuesday’s budget

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Jim Chalmers has given outline of next week’s budget in speech, promising it would be “a responsible budget which helps with the cost of living.”The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Renewables are cheap. So why isn’t your power bill falling?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Barbara Pocock on the Greens’ policy priorities
~ Amid claims of abuse, neglect and poor standards, what is going wrong with childcare in Australia?
~ The Israel-Hamas ceasefire didn’t resolve any deep-seated issues. Now, it’s shattered
~ Being soft on Russia has never worked, and history proves it
~ Theft, daydreaming and everything in between: most of us are a bit ‘deviant’ at work
~ Niger: Authorities failing to uphold their commitment to respect human rights since military coup
~ The next round in the US trade war has the potential to be more damaging for Australia
~ Americans can’t stop Aussie kickers on college football fields – so they’re trying in court
~ Thailand: Raise Uyghur Abuses in Xinjiang Visit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter