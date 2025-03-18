Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After a century of Monday to Friday, could the 4-day week finally be coming to Australia?

By John L. Hopkins, Associate Professor of Management, Swinburne University of Technology
A four-day working week would be trialled in certain industries, under an election policy from the Greens, who could share the balance of power in a hung parliament.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
