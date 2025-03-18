Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The next round in the US trade war has the potential to be more damaging for Australia

By Felicity Deane, Professor of Trade Law, Taxation and Climate Change, Queensland University of Technology
The next round of tariffs will breach the free trade agreement with the US. These sectors are next in line for new tariffs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
