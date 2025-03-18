Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Raise Uyghur Abuses in Xinjiang Visit

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – The Thai delegation visiting Xinjiang should publicly press Chinese officials about their abuses against Uyghurs and seek unfettered access to the 40 Uyghurs the Thai government forcibly returned, Human Rights Watch said today.Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong are expected to lead a delegation of Thai officials and journalists to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China between March 18 to 20, 2025. Thai authorities said that the officials intend to check on the condition of the 40 Uyghur men whose forced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger: Authorities failing to uphold their commitment to respect human rights since military coup
~ The next round in the US trade war has the potential to be more damaging for Australia
~ Americans can’t stop Aussie kickers on college football fields – so they’re trying in court
~ The Svrzo House: A window into the past of everyday life in Sarajevo
~ Good news: Transforming pain through song
~ After a century of Monday to Friday, could the 4-day week finally be coming to Australia?
~ Here’s what’s different about Slinda, the single-hormone contraceptive just added to the PBS
~ Why do plastic containers always come out wet from the dishwasher? Science has the answer
~ The Removalists remains a brutal commentary on Australian masculinity. This new production treats women with empathy
~ NZ has no dedicated database to track losses from weather disasters – without it, we’re planning in the dark
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter