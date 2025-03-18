Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘I felt like I was the one in trouble.’ Collecting evidence after sexual assault can be scary for children – and the system needs to improve

By Caroline Whitehouse, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology & Public Health, La Trobe University
The youngest child in the study was a 4-year-old, who said she liked being given a teddy bear at the hospital.The Conversation


