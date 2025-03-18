Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Xenophobic Crackdown on Central Asian Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin, March 18, 2025) – Central Asian labor migrants in Russia have been experiencing increased xenophobic harassment, hate speech, and violence since the deadly attack attributed to Central Asians on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on March 22, 2024, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.  March 17, 2025 Living in Fear and Humiliation Rising Xenophobic Harassment and Violence towards Central Asian Migrants in Russia Download the full report in English Download the Summary & Recommendations in Russian Appendix I: Human Rights Watch Letter to Kyrgyzstan’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
