Plans to link electricity bills to where you live are unlikely to bring down prices – and that’s a big problem for net zero

By Nicholas Harrington, Research Associate in Electricity Market Reform, University of Glasgow
A proposed reform to the way electricity is priced in Britain could see households pay a different bill based on their postcode.

Presently, Britain’s electricity system operates as a single market across England, Wales and Scotland. Around 30% of electricity is traded through half-hourly auctions, known as the spot market, while the remaining 70% is traded in forward markets via contracts covering weeks, months, or even years of demand in advance.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
