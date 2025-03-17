Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Local newspapers are a lifeline in Ukraine, but USAID cuts may force many to close or become biased mouthpieces

By Galyna Piskorska, Associate Professor, Faculty of Journalism, Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University (Ukraine) and Honorary Principal Fellow at the Advanced Centre for Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Journalists in Ukraine already face financial uncertainty, exhaustion and risks to their safety. With USAID funding cuts, many outlets will now be forced out of business.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thirty years ago Ukraine got rid of its nuclear arsenal – now some people regret that decision
~ Stop waiting for a foreign hero: NZ’s supermarket sector needs competition from within
~ Trump shrugs off stock market slump, but economic warning signs loom
~ The women spies who fooled the Nazis with simple tricks
~ Why Americans care so much about eggs prices – and how this issue got so political
~ Plans to link electricity bills to where you live are unlikely to bring down prices – and that’s a big problem for net zero
~ BBC Gaza documentary: how an editorial blame game overshadowed an important film and destroyed trust
~ Why we are so scared of space – and how this fear can drive conspiracy theories
~ Researchers created sound that can bend itself through space, reaching only your ear in a crowd
~ Scientific misconduct is on the rise. But what exactly is it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter